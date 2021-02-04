Last March, as COVID-19 was dropped on the world, a pair of orthopedic surgeons tugged at the world’s heartstrings through music. Now the “Singing Surgeons” want to help you maintain a healthy heart during February’s American Heart Month.

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson became viral sensations following their emotional rendition of the John Lennon classic “Imagine.” The Singing Surgeons went on to release an EP of cover songs, “Music is Medicine,” followed by appearances on the “Today” show and “Ellen.”

Dr. Elvis, who was named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive, was just unmasked as the Serpent on the Fox hit show “The Masked Singer.”

With heart disease being the No. 1 killer in the United States, the Singing Surgeons, in partnership with Lipton teas, just released a second EP of cover songs, “Put A Little Love in Your Heart,” with proceeds going to the American Heart Association.

Heart disease claims 655,000 Americans dying each year, yet there is promising news. Both Francois and Robinson, a pair of dedicated gym rats themselves, say it’s not too late to start working toward better heart health, beginning with a consistent exercise regimen. Science backs their claims as a recent study suggests there’s no limit to cardiovascular health and exercise, with more even reducing the risk by as much as 60%.

“I think our message goes out to those who might not be as tuned into their health when it comes to cardiovascular disease, the silent killer,” Robinson says. “You have no idea that it’s creeping up on you for decades and decades, and a lot of times it’s too late. So our big thing is you can do easy things in the kitchen and in to solve a lot of problems in the future.”