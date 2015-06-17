5 Basic Tips That Will Significantly Improve Your Workouts

I see it all the time; guys who pull too heavy and allow momentum to take the weight down; guys who swing heavy weights up and lose proper form in the process; and guys who never pause while performing a rep. As we typically strive to lift as heavy as possible, many of us don’t realize that by reducing the weight even slightly and incorporating simple techniques that add safety and stability, strength gains can increase while the likelihood of injuries can diminish.

Here are the 5 simple techniques that can significantly benefit your workout performance and results.