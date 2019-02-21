1 Best For Chest: Smith Machine Power Press

Best way to do it: Set a flat bench in the middle of a Smith machine so that the bar lowers to your middle chest. Lie back, grasp the bar with a shoulder-width grip and unhook the latches. Slowly lower the bar to your chest just as you would during a normal bench press set. When the bar reaches your chest, explosively press it up so that you throw the bar up as high as possible, to the point that it actually leaves your hands at the top. Upon release, keep your arms extended with a slight bend in the elbows and catch the weight as it comes back down. Reset your hands so they’re even before doing the next rep.

Best weight: 50-80% of your 1-rep max on bench press

Best set/rep range: 3 sets, 3-5 reps

Best time to do it: As the first exercise in your chest workout

Why it’s the best: When you do a normal bench press, you actually have to slow the bar down at the top, meaning you decrease the force you’re applying to the bar at the end of each rep, which is counterproductive for developing power. With the Smith machine power press, you don’t need to slow the bar down; it can leave your hands, thus allowing you to produce the most power possible.