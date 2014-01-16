5 Killer Cardio Options

Some of us are probably in need of a little cardio boost to bring our waistline and fitness levels back into respectable order. Cardio training is a great way to burn plenty of instant calories for a quick weight loss response and, when combined with a resistance training program, it’s a sure fire way to keep your fitness levels up and while keeping your waistline measurement down.

Below are five of my favorite and most effective ways to get a great cardio workout that will not only give you amazing results but, perhaps more importantly, plenty of variety to eliminate boredom and keep you motivated to exercise.

DID YOU KNOW? The average male can easily torch 350 to 450 calories in only a 30-minute training session, especially when using the HIIT (high intensity interval training) protocols. HIIT also keeps metabolism elevated for 24 to 48 hours, an effect known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC.