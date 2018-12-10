Edgar Artiga

Workout Tips

5 Reasons Your Side Plank Sucks

Make your side planks count by following these cues.

by
Edgar Artiga
More than just a plank variation that trashes your obliques, the side plank is a test of full-body stability and control. Being able to hold one for a solid minute is a great feat—but only if done correctly. Otherwise, you’re not impressing anyone, bro. Check out these five mistakes (and how to fix them) to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your side plank. 

1. Your Hips Are Off

The key to an effective side plank is to keep your body in a straight line from your shoulder down to your ankle. A lot of folks let their hips sag down or front and back, which eliminates the tension you’re trying to create. Even when your hips feel even, they’re probably a little low or off-center, so use a mirror to keep yourself in check.

2. You Bend Your Knees

As the move gets difficult, a lot of people will attempt to bend the knees. Don’t. The goal is to create tension from head to toe, and a bent knee is a broken link in the chain. Try flexing your quads while engaging glutes, abs, and hips—you’ll find that it forces your knees straight. 

3. Your Hand is too High

Another major fault is placing the hand or elbow (depending on which you’re leaning on) too far forward, up close to your head. This puts undo stress on the shoulder and also extends your torso. Instead, your hand and elbow should be directly beneath your shoulder joint.

4. You’re Rolled Over

The side plank should remain rooted in the frontal plane. A lot of plankers will allow the top hip to roll forward and, in turn, create torsion in the spine, which violates the intent of the exercise. The side plank is meant to increase stability through the entire core musculature and spine—not to become a rotational exercise.

5. Your Shoulder Blades Are Back

The position of your scapulae is important for every movement, the side plank being no exception. When performing this exercise, focus on spreading your shoulder blades around the rib cage and down toward your feet, similar to a lat spread position in bodybuilding. What we want to avoid is the scapulae retracted and pinched together, as this forces the shoulders back and can cause you to flex your spine. 


