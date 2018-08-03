milan2099 / Getty

Workout Tips

5 Tips to Jump Rope Like a Pro

Skip like a pro with these easy-to-follow training tips.

by
Jumping rope is one of the fastest ways to scorch calories while building stamina, power, and speed. Plus, it improves both agility and coordination—skills that will assist you in many other areas of sports, fitness, and daily life. 

“People are still often intimidated by the idea of jumping rope, especially if they don’t think they are good at it to start,” says Tim Haft, creator of Punk Rope workouts and a trainer based in New York City. 

Give our rope jumping strength circuit a try whenever you need a fast workout or want a little extra burn on cardio day, and follow these tips from Haft to jump rope like a pro.

1. Find The Right Rope For You

Stand on the middle of the rope with one foot and pull the handles straight up so the rope is taut. For beginners, the top of the handles should reach the shoulder; for more advanced jumpers, aim for the nipple line.

2. Stand Solid

Your weight should be over the balls of your feet, with your ankles, knees, and hips relaxed. Tuck your elbows next to your ribs and keep your hands slightly in front of your hips.

3. Keep It Small

"Most of the movement comes from your wrists,” explains Haft. “Turn the rope by rotating your wrists, not by cranking your elbows or muscling it with your shoulders.”

4. Get The Timing Down

Turn first, the jump. If you jump too early, you'll have to jump much higher than is optimal, notes Haft. 

5. Just Relax

“Tension is your enemy. It leads to fatigue and clumsy execution,” Haft says. “Think of the rope as your dance partner, so that it moves gently with you at all times.”

