5 Tips to Jump Rope Like a Pro

Jumping rope is one of the fastest ways to scorch calories while building stamina, power, and speed. Plus, it improves both agility and coordination—skills that will assist you in many other areas of sports, fitness, and daily life.

“People are still often intimidated by the idea of jumping rope, especially if they don’t think they are good at it to start,” says Tim Haft, creator of Punk Rope workouts and a trainer based in New York City.

Give our rope jumping strength circuit a try whenever you need a fast workout or want a little extra burn on cardio day, and follow these tips from Haft to jump rope like a pro.