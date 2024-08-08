It’s no secret that working out is good for you. However, have you considered the benefits of training with your significant other? Studies show that people who start training with your significant other are more likely to stay true to their health goals.

Consistent workouts, support, and accountability can speed up fitness results and get you closer to your goals. “There is no better person to connect with in this process than your life partner,” shares Devan Kline Co-founder of Burn Boot Camp and co-author of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength

“One of the biggest benefits of training with your partner is spending quality time with them,” he says. “As humans, our lives can pull us in a million directions—especially as working adults and parents.”

One of the five strategies that Kline and his wife, Morgan Kline, emphasize in their gyms is to Connect. “Connection speaks to the importance of allowing people who love you to encourage and support you throughout your health and wellness journey.” In short, where there is connection and support, there will be motivation and results.

Here, Kline shares his top tips to help you get the best out of training with your significant other.

Reminder: Couples will not always be at the same fitness level; however, Kline encourages finding modifications that still work for each individual. “For example, if one partner is more advanced, they might take on extra reps or weight while the other partner focuses on perfecting form.” Finding what works for both of you and creating a plan beforehand is key to success.

5 Tips to Start Training With Your Significant Other

Set Mutual Goals with Each Other

While you may have a different fitness level than your partner, you can still work together to align on a fitness plan that meets both of your needs. “Perhaps your goal is to set a number of days you work out consistently or even a set number of collective pushups for the household at the end of the month; you can find ways to set goals that incorporate improvements for both of you.” Tracking your goals together and celebrating the small victories when those goals are met are ways to grow stronger in body and relationship.

Work Together to Align on a Fitness Plan That Meets Both Your Needs

When beginning to achieve the goals you and your partner have set, Kline recommends seeking out partner-specific workouts that allow you both to accomplish your needs. “The goal with working out as partners will be to inspire each other while you are both increasing strength, endurance, and connection,” Kline says. If you need help finding something that works for you and your partner, you can try Kline’s Burn On Demand app which has 15 premium content categories, including “Partner Workouts.”

Check In With Each Other After Your Workout

After starting to train together as partners, Kline recommends checking in with each other regularly to discuss progress, challenges, and any adjustments needed to achieve your goals. “Being open about what’s working and what isn’t will help you both grow and improve.” As cliché as it sounds, communication is key.

Meal Plan (and prep) Together

Proper nutrition is incredibly important when training and Kline warns if you and your partner aren’t aligned in the kitchen, it can make achieving your fitness goals hard. “While you both may need different calorie intakes for your specific goals, you can collaborate in the kitchen to make meals that are both tasty and healthy.”

In Kline’s new book, “Burn’ he shares more than 50 recipes and meal plans to keep you inspired in the kitchen. “It can be fun to cook together — and having your partner aligned on your diet at home can make a huge difference.”

Celebrate All Milestones

“Life is too short not to celebrate wins,” says Kline, no matter how big or small. “Celebrating your partner will make you both feel inspired to stick together on your fitness journeys and make it a rewarding experience.”

Being that a health and fitness journey is more like a marathon and less like a sprint, taking longer to reach a goal, with good company by your side you’ll be crushing milestones and celebrating along the way.