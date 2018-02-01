6 Best Loaded Carry Moves for Total-body Fitness

To build a rock-hard core, grip strength, and a big upper back, the loaded carry reigns supreme. You’ve probably done the basic farmer’s walk, but now it’s time for a new twist on this classic muscle-building move.

What It Is: Loaded carries have you toting around various tools in different positions. They don’t target one muscle. Instead, they hit many, as well as your entire nervous system.

How to Program:

1. For single-arm carries, walk 10 to 20 yards or 10 to 15 seconds for each arm for 2 to 3 sets. Double the distance or time for dual carries.

2. Use lighter weights for longer distances or as a warmup. If you’re using heavy weights, shorten the distance and implement as a finisher.

3. Add three carry variations a week to your traditional workouts.

How to Do It:

1. Pick up the item, brace your core, and stand up tall with your shoulders peeled back and eyes forward.

2. Move forward, taking small, choppy steps with a slight bend in your knees.

3. As you get comfortable with the loaded weight, your stride length can open up as long as your posture stays solid.