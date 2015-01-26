6 Tricks to Improve Your Posture

When I think of bad posture I always think of people who sit at a desk all day long. Desk work is very demanding on your shoulders and your posture.

Think about it: After working eight hours on a computer screen, your shoulders are rounded forward and your neck is protruding forward. Aside from having a desk job, you can get bad posture from working out incorrectly. Overdoing chest movements and not incorporating enough rear delt and back movements can increase poor posture.

Poor posture is our bodies way of adapting to the situations we subject it too.

Poor posture can lead to:

Misalignment of your spinal vertebrae

Nerve constriction or pinched discs

Increased stressed level

Headaches

Increased risk of injuries

Poor self-image

Not only will an improved posture showcase your physique a lot better, it will also boost your confidence. These six tricks will get you on your way.