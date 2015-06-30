7 Douchebag Moves at the Gym That Ruin It for Others

Leaving Your DNA Behind

Cleaning up your area can be applied to a multitude of scenarios while working out. From wiping down a machine to putting away equipment after use—it’s all a must. No one wants to sit down on a machine that has been covered in a layer of someone else’s filth and sweat.

While there’s a level of appreciation for sharing, some things should be kept to oneself. Not only is it thoughtful for the person after you, but it’s sanitary to boot!