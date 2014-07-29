8 Things You Should Do During Every Workout

2. Track Your Progress

Keep yourself honest about your progress by being meticulous about your workout journal. Keeping tabs on the exercises performed, and reps, sets, rest and weights used allows you to determine weak areas that require focus and proof that you’re either progressing or dogging it.

“When I train clients I keep a log and input the information into a database,” explains Eraldo Maglara N.S.C.A.-C.P.T. “Every three months or so I print a report so the client can see exactly what’s been accomplished, needs improved, or adjustments that need to be made. Being able to see the data can be inspiring while providing an idea of where we're heading and how we want to get there.”