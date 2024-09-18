Back overarch more commonly known as back hyperextension is probably the most common issue a trainer will see where the lifter either thinks he’s lifting the weight properly, or does nothing to fix what he knows is a problem. The main lifts in which this can be problematic are in the standing press and the deadlift. Note the immediate common thread in that each of these movements is compressive to the lower spine. With that said, in the case of each, different things are the problem when a hyperextension is evident.

Luckily, there are simple ways to make sure you don’t fall victim to what can be called the “carbon monoxide” of strength training. It’s true—back overarch can be a silent killer, and practicing it on the regular without knowing it can lead to major problems down the road—and a hell of a lot of discomfort. These are tips to nip this issue in the bud.

How To Fix Back Overarch For Standing Press

Back overarch at the top position of a standing press is often seen, and rarely viewed as bad. We have to remember that a vertical pushing movement like a press is a compressor of the spine. When we put the lumbar region into hyperextension, those discs get put into a really vulnerable situation.

A reason why this happens is simply insufficient shoulder mobility. When you want to force your arms into the ideal overhead position (to get the bar over the spine, and not in front of you), and you don’t have the range of motion available to do so, something’s gotta give. The back will compensate by overarching (hyperextending), in order to let the entire ribcage shift backwards to assist the arms into the added degrees of motion. The hyperextension can also act to loosen the lower abs and not keep them as involved as necessary during the lift, creating a domino reaction. Not good. It would be best to try to improve shoulder and hip mobility to avoid this from happening.

Fix: Shoulder ‘Dislocates’

A good dynamic way to increase ROM at the shoulder and work on circumduction. Shoulder dislocates are performed by grabbing a broomstick or dowel, and holding it with straight elbows, with one hand at each end. Keeping the arms straight, perform a full revolution from the front of the body all the way to the back of the body, so the dowel is against your back or butt in the finish position. With straight arms, return to the start position. Repeat and slowly inch your hands inwards on the dowel.

Fix: Wall Slides

This may seem boring and redundant, but wall slides encourage proper shoulder mobility just as well as any corrective exercise out there. Stand with your back against the wall, hands up. Try to maintain points of contact at the heel, butt, upper back, elbows, wrists and fingers. If this is already difficult to do, you’ve likely got some tightness issues on the chest and shoulders that need your attention. Slowly slide your hands up to a full arm extension while maintaining those points of contact. Take note of how much your lower back arches off the wall to achieve the start and finish positions. If you can get more than your forearm under the low back, it would help to gain more mobility at the shoulder.

How To Fix Back Overarch In Bench Press

This question comes up often. The difference between the bench press and a standing press is simple – the bench press is a horizontal pushing exercise, while the standing press is a vertical pushing exercise. That means the load on the spine is very direct for the standing press, and very indirect for the bench. In the case of the bench press, the number 1 structure that is responsible for supporting the press is actually the shoulder girdle, with the scapulae as most important. We all know that having tight, set shoulder blades will help improve the stability of the bench press, and decrease the potential for injury.

Since the load is over the shoulder and a strong bench is contingent upon a good pair of tight scaps, it is much more explainable and understandable to reason that a rather pronounced back-arch can actually be welcome in a horizontal press like the bench press. Keeping in mind that our spines naturally arch at the lower back, and adding to it the fact that proper technique calls for retracted shoulder blades raises another thought. It’s impossible to fully retract the shoulder blades and keep a flat spine. Try it—it won’t happen.

This logic all may explain why there’s alarmingly no notable association to the bench press from weight training-related lower back injuries. That includes powerlifters. Strange, huh?

How To Fix Back Overarch In Deadlift

A deadlift is a slightly more complex movement pattern. The position of the pelvis is definitely sensitive to what muscles will be used, and when.

Having a good setup means encouraging a solid arch in the low back, so the posterior chain is kept tight, and ready to peel the heavy bar off the floor. In the setup, the lower back would have “control” of the pelvis. The tricky part comes when the bar starts to move, and this is where the “overarch” back dominance comes into play. In a good deadlift, although it starts with control of the pelvis, the lower back has to give up that control partway through the lift, so that the posterior pelvic tilters (namely the glutes and hamstrings) can chime in to fully extend the hips. That’s what makes the difference between a well executed deadlift and poor deadlift.

Fix: Psoas Glute Bridges

This exercise will help the glutes overcome the anterior tilt caused by the leg that’s off the ground, in order to promote proper hip extension. Place a tennis ball in the hip fold of the leg that’s off the ground. Simply extend the hips by pressing through the heel of the planted leg (see video). Look for the most complete range of motion possible. Be sure to continue squeezing the ball with your hip! Sets of 10 to 15 focused reps per leg will suffice.

Fix: Do Dead Bugs

Dead bugs simultaneously can address several things, including an area not yet touched on which affects both the OHP and the deadlift: weak or inactive lower abdominals. Their involvement can definitely counter overarch and severe forward pelvic tilts. Dead bugs can increase their activation, along with promoting proper diaphragmatic breathing patterns and improve force transfer from lower to upper body.

To do them, lay on your back with the arms held up against a wall, just shy of lockout. Bend the knees and keep the feet and lower legs parallel to the floor. You should almost look like you’re sitting on a chair, though on your back. Press hard into the wall, and while maintaining this pressure, remove all the space from underneath the lower back. Slowly perform “footsteps” by lowering the heels to the floor in an alternating fashion. Paying attention to all these cues at the same time isn’t an easy task, and 30 “steps” should feel like hard work. If you’re deadlifing or pressing submaximal loads (like, under 80% of your max), then this is a good exercise to sprinkle in as a filler movement, to assist your subsequent sets of the lift.

No More Back Overarch!

Having a good arch in the back may look good on a foxy woman’s body, but doesn’t mean it’s healthy. Often times it can indicate issues that run deeper than skin level, and it’s a good idea to nip these problems in the bud before they turn into issues that are harder to correct. It’s important we can control our lower back and what it does, and we have to remember: the site of the problem isn’t always the source of the issue.