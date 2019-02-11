Dorian Yates's 5 Unique Principles to Training Success

Six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates knows a thing or two about how to train like a champion. While building a competition-winning physique like his takes nothing short of hard work, serious dedication, and strict discipline, he also had a few unique tricks up his sleeve. So, what are some of the most effective training principles he used and how can you apply them for maximum muscle growth in a minimal amount of time?

"I've relied on a number of Weider Training Principles since the very beginning of my bodybuilding career," Yates says. "Here are five of the techniques that I have used with consistent success." Be like Dorian and utilize some of the best training principles he relied on to develop his dominating frame. These techniques will mix up your workouts, bust plateaus, and help you acheive new levels of strength and muscle growth.