Expert Advice: How a Lifting Partner Can Unlock Bigger, Better Lifts

While he’s known for his abs, Ryan Terry also has one of the best all-around physiques in the fitness industry. Here, the 2017 Arnold Classic men’s physique champion shares his advice on a subject that every serious lifter should be familiar with during their session with the iron.

Question:

Is training with a partner beneficial? — John G., Bridgeport, CT

Answer:

A training partner gives me the confidence to lift heavier weights, to train longer, and to help me push through plateaus. Also, it’s helpful to have a designated spotter for when you’re lifting heavy weight.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.