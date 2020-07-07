The Beginner's Guide to Boxing
Latorya Watts didn’t win two Figure Olympia titles—and place second in another two— by sitting around, so it’s no surprise that Covid-19 quarantine hasn’t slowed her down.
The longtime competitor recently took over the Olympia’s Instagram page, and she proved that a dose of creativity can help you get a workout in no matter the circumstances.
But first thing’s first: Watts starts her morning by drinking two cups of water to rehydrate and does an immunity and electrolyte shot. She takes a walk every day since gyms are closed in quarantine in addition to her usual fasted cardio, which is 30 minutes on the spin bike three to five days a week in the off season.
For her main workout, Watts showed fans a creative home routine that can be done with minimal equipment. She uses some napkins, recycled plastic container lids, barstools, a backpack, gallon water bottles, and a broom handle.
Here are the moves and her suggested sets and reps. (You can watch them here in the story highlights).
