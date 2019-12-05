How to Avoid Skin Bacteria, Fungus, and Other Pathogens at the Gym

Minding the Sunny, Outdoor Elements

If you like to to take your cardio outdoors, there are certain precautions you need to take, no matter what the temps are. When it’s warm and sunny out, wearing sunscreen is of utmost importance.

“All those runs add up, and exposing the same areas over and over can add up,” explains Hadley King, M.D., a New York City–based dermatologist. “Skin cancer is quite proportional to cumulative lifelong sun exposure.”

Wearing a hat can help, but always apply an SPF 30 or higher. “Because you’re going to be sweating, you don’t want a thick cream that will clog your pores. Instead, look for an alcohol-based, sports-gel sunscreen that’s lighter,” says Debora Heslin, a dermatology physician assistant in New York City.

In addition to applying SPF on any exposed skin, slather on a moisturizer to keep areas like your cheeks and fingers from getting chapped and cracked.

“There’s less humidity during the winter, so your skin naturally gets very dry,” says Heslin. “Moisturizer can provide a barrier between the wind and your skin and help prevent cracking and eczema.”

Gloves and hats can help, too. Cracked skin on your hands won’t translate well in the gym when you’re trying to do pullups or lift a heavy barbell. Plus, open wounds are more susceptible to infections.

If you want to moisturize and protect your hands, try:

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion $12, amazon.com

“Because we are more prone to dry skin in winter, you need to moisturize,” explains Doyle.

If your lips are cracking, try:

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly $3, amazon.com

“Your lips, especially when running in elements, should be well-protected with a balm,” says Heslin.

If you’re protecting your face post-workout, try:

ASYSTEM Performance Skincare $45/month, asystem.com

This simple yet powerful fragrance-free daily skincare which comes with a Twice Daily Invigorating Cleanser, Daily Defense Moisturizer + SPF 30, and Overnight Rebuilding Cream is formulated to address the unique daily needs of men’s skin.