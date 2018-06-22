How to Get More Motivated to Stay Fit

THE QUESTION:

My motivation is crap. Any tips for reigniting it? —Paul F., Portland, OR

THE ANSWER:

Do something physical that you also find fun. Remember, the best program in the world is useless if the athlete doesn’t do it, so pick something you think you might enjoy doing. Join a social sports league like kickball, soccer, flag football, or basketball.

Sometimes having fun while being active is the perfect way to get back into it, and if there is no specific goal in mind, this is a great way to work toward a fitter you. Also, remember that motivation is higher when there are other folks expecting you to be there. Get a training partner, and keep each other accountable. Reinforce each other with positive encouragement.

— Sean Collins, C.S.C.S., the head powerlifting coach and co-owner at Murder of Crows Barbell Club in Brooklyn, NY.