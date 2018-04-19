How to Improve Your VO2 Max

Chances are, you’ve heard “VO 2 max” before—maybe you read it on the internet or heard it during the ramblings of a professional bro scientist. But what exactly is a VO 2 max? Can it help you reach your goals? And should you even care about it? Get all the breathy details at right in our VO 2 max master class.

What It Is

A measure of the amount of oxygen that’s used during exercise—it’s measured as milliliters of oxygen used in one minute, per kilogram of body weight. It’s evaluated through prolonged and intense incremental exercise tests, done on a treadmill or bike, that are taken to failure.

How It Works

It’s simple: The more oxygen that you have available to you during exercise, the better you’ll perform and the faster you’ll recover from activity. Also, according to John Sardos, a strength coach for the Army West Point men’s hockey team, your VO 2 max indicates the type of athlete you are. A high VO 2 max means you may be better suited for endurance sports, while a lower one could mean you’re more apt for explosive sports.

How to Improve It

Cardiovascular interval training once or twice a week can enhance your VO 2 max and enable you to recover more quickly between your strength-training sets. Try the protocol below.

The VO2 Max Enhancer