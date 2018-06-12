How to Simplify a Standard Body-Part Split

￼￼￼￼I currently follow a standard body-part split. How can I simplify this to save time? (Ben M., Cheyenne, WY)

Assuming your rest periods don’t exceed two to three minutes, incorporate supersets.

On your upper-body day, perform your push move (like a bench press), then immediately go into your pull exercise (like a cable row), and rest for 90 to 120 seconds. You should blow through two of your prescribed exercises in 10 to 15 minutes. You can also look for ways to acquire your desired volume (the overall weight moved in one session) by using time- efficient yet intense methods.

Try density training (find a 10-rep near max, then spend eight to 10 minutes doing as many reps as possible) or myo reps (find a 12-rep max, rest 10 seconds, perform three to five reps based on experience level, and repeat the 10 seconds/ three- to five-rep cycle until you fail).