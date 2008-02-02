Mike O'Hearn's 5 Tips to Getting Ripped

There’s a pretty common cycle of failure most guys go through when they’re trying to cut body fat and get ripped. First, they go overboard immediately, drastically cutting calories and adding tons of cardio. When this plan inevitably backfires and they feel drained, they lose patience and start from scratch. Sometimes the process takes a few weeks, other times just a few days. Don’t make the same mistakes and fall into the cycle of failure. You can be in the shape of your life if you follow my plan and recognize the fact that you might actually look a little worse a few weeks in.

Click through and follow my five-point fat-cutting plan to see long term results and keep the weight off.