See you later, spring fever! Warm weather and longer days are finally here, which means we are entering into the long-awaited season of outdoor activities and fitness training but on the flip side this also means a greater potential for getting injured.

Now, before you spring into your favorite sport with full-force, keep in mind, this is a time where the potential for sustaining a sports injuries are at their highest. After-all, wintertime for many means less movement or a sedentary lifestyle. Muscles become weaker, cardio levels fall and overall athleticism suffers leading to potentially becoming injured.

The good news is, there are actions you can start taking today that will help lessen your chances of getting injured and make sure your warm-weather sports season and training isn’t cut short.

To help break down these injury prevention tips we reached out to Chelsea Long, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, to get her tips to stay healthy and injury free.