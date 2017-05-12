To have any prayer of surviving intact after a boxing match, a fighter needs to be physically prepared to meet the rigors of the sport. So to make sure M&F’s Zack Zeigler is best equipped to go a few rounds in the ring, he took a crash course from trainer and Golden Gloves winner Janero Diaz.

It’s all about accentuating, stretching, and strengthening the muscles used during a fight for maximum punching performance. And to ensure all those muscles are put to work, Diaz chose three key exercises for Zeigler to tackle. First up, the squat…with a twist, and a medicine ball. After lacing up the gloves it was time for Zeigler to throw a barrage of jabs, uppercuts, and hooks while evading punches using the techniques mastered from the squat. It’s all about working the glutes on down with this essential move.

Next up, the woodchopper—a rotational move that’s very important once the gloves start flying. With a few technique tweaks, Zack took his movement and power skills to the next level. With that move mastered, he then switched up directions with the reverse woodchopper, another stellar move to benefit boxing performance. Lastly, Zack put all the newly learned moves together, and was soon firing on all cylinders like a true champ.

To improve his boxing skills, Diaz gave Zeigler the following advice. Repetition is king of the ring. Break down the movements and practice them separately before combining them. Don’t hold your breath, and remember to stay loose. If you tighten up, you’ll waste energy in the early going. Finally, power starts from the ground up so make sure your footwork is on point, and you use your hips to generate that power before you let your hands go.

To further amp up your game, try going a few rounds with this boxing workout below.

Zero boundaries boxing workout

Warmup:

Jump rope: 10 min

Squats x 20

Pushups x 20

Woodchoppers x 40

Heavy bag:

Basic combinations: 3 min

Rest 30 sec

3-5 rounds

Shadow boxing:

Basic jab, cross, hook: 3 min

Rest 30 sec

3-5 rounds

Finishers:

Pushups x 100

Squats x 100

Situps x 200

Rest as little as possible

Protein in your corner

Boost post-workout recovery with the 100% premium whey of Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein, eenhanced with Creatine and other critical Amino Acids to rebuild muscles faster and help you push yourself harder. If you’re looking to keep fat and carbs low, look to Super Advanced Isolate Protein any time of day including post-workout, between meals, or before bed. It contains fast-, medium-, and slow-acting proteins that work together to deliver a sustained-release of amino acids, plus a full dose of betaine to support lean mass.*

Editor’s tips:

Want more boxing workouts to get your summer body on point? Check out the HIIT Hard with Impact Boxing Circuit for a fast-paced, total-body blast or train like a true champion with Manny Pacquiao’s Boxing Workout. And If you want a no-equipment routine to get you in fighting shape, step into the shadows for this fat-torching session.