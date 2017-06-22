Top 10 sexiest photos of Jennifer Lopez

Girls

Jennifer Lopez may have launched her acting career with her breakout role in the Selena biopic back in 1997—and kept it going strong with roles in box office hits, and a thriving music and fashion career—but the 47-year-old actress has hardly reached her peak.

She's not even close.

In 2017 alone, J-Lo has starred in the hit crime-drama series Shades of Blue, kicked off a hosting gig on the reality show World of Dance, and signed on to executive produce NBC's Bye Bye Birdie Live! Oh, and she's dating a recently retired professional baseball player. You may have heard of him: former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

We should also mention that Lopez looks fantastic. In fact, we'd argue she looks better than she did 10 years ago.

In honor of the ageless beauty, here are 10 of her most beautiful photos.

Above, Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 NBC Universal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017, in New York City.

Lopez captioned this jaw-dropping bathroom mirror selfie, "When you find yourself in the prettiest bathroom ever... #vacationvibes #bathroomselfie."

Lopez appears on the Today show on Monday, May 8, 2017, in New York City.

J-Lo had this to say about being caught taking a selfie: "Caught in the act... lol...#aftershow #AllIhave #Vegas." We're guessing she doesn't mind all that much.

Lopez attends the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on April 27, 2017, in Coral Gables, FL.

Yes, this is real. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jennifer Lopez are workout buddies—or, at the very least, they go to the same gym. But we can't say we're surprised to see either getting in their fitness fix, as Lopez has a flawless physique.

Lopez attends the Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Launch at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills on Jan. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Lopez shows off her toned legs in this full-body, pre-show Instagram shot.

Lopez arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA.

Lopez at a panel discussion during the press tour for her NBC show Shades of Blue.

