Gal Godot Says Wonder Woman Would Defeat Thor in Battle

People always love debating the age-old question of who would win an epic battle between two mighty warriors. The two in question for this dream battle are Wonder Woman and Thor. With both loaded with unique talents and abilities to easily defeat mere mortals, how would the superheroes fare against each other should the conflict ever arise?

Star of this weekend's mega-blockbuster, Gal Gadot didn't mince words when giving her take on who would come out victorious. Here's the 32-year-old's terse response in a video Katie Couric recently posted on Twitter.

“They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?” said the badass heroine. We love Gadot's swagger and confidence in her character's ability to take on the toughest of opponents, but what does Chris Hemsworth, the man who plays Thor, have to say?

The mighty Thor soon responded with a surprisingly frank answer.

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

The dialog continued as Gadot thanked Hemsworth for the response and hinted that their words should be put into action.

I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

Should that fight ever take place, one thing would likely be smashed for sure: box office records. Fans can't seem to get enough of DC's newest big-screen superhero. Wonder Woman's opening weekend has already surpassed $200 million worldwide. Pit her against the hammer-weilding Thor for the ultimate battle-of-the-sexes showdown, and you've got the perfect recipe for more record-breaking revenues.