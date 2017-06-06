If You Talk to 'The Rock' While He's Working Out, 'He Will Eat You'

We know Dwayne Johnson is a workout warrior, and this week he wanted to get a jump on chest day by knocking out a few bench presses with chains attached. The weight of choice was 275 pounds with five half reps, 10 full reps, and a two-second pause at the bottom.
This is just one exercise out of 'The Rock’s' intense workout. If you want to be like the bald-headed muscleman, try out both his shoulder and arms routine.
Chain work. Startin' the week off strong..ish. 275lbs. 5 half reps. 10 full reps with 2 sec pause at the bottom. Hawaiian warrior chants providing the power and mana (spirit) for the workout. The english interpretation of the chants are, "If you ever see this big, brown, bald, tattooed man working out, just say a quick hello and keep on walking. If you stop and try to talk to him.. he will eat you. Alive. Ladies get a 15 second grace period. Chivalry lives. You guys get after it and have a productive week. DJ #ChestAndChains #KealiiHoumalu #MondayMana #WarriorSpirit
When he hasn’t been in the gym, he’s been filming his latest movie, Rampage. In these pictures he shed some light on his co-stars, the plot of the film, and motion capture effects of George, the silverback gorilla.
Rampaging nights with my partners in crime, Naomie Harris and Jeffery Dean Morgan. The animal loving anti-poacher Ranger from Rwanda, the groundbreaking geneticist from CRISPR and the cowboy himself from the OGA - the "other" government agency. Three gigantic mutated monsters (silverback, crocodile and grey wolf) rampaging across the country. Party in hell. We'll see you there. #OnSet #Rampage 4-20-2018
When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He's wearing a "facial capture helmet" and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role - facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology. #WETADigital #Hydraulx #Rampage #MyHangryBestFriend
Johnson is for sure a busy man, but always finds time to hit the gym. The Brad Peyton-directed film is due out on April 20, 2018.