7 Ways WWE's Lana Stays in Shape

WWE

It's a myth that girls become muscle-bound the first time they pick up a barbell. Since joining WWE, Lana has steadily progressed her lifting and enjoys a heavy workout.

"The funny thing is that before I joined WWE," she says, "I was a professional dancer my whole life, I would do yoga and cardio, but when they showed me a barbell squat I was like 'What is this?', but it has changed my life. I feel like I need to lift heavy to prepare to be a wrestler. For the last four years I have been doing squats, snatches, and deadlifts, and I love it."

SEE ALSO: Lift Heavy for More Muscle