7 Ways WWE's Lana Stays in Shape

She's Totally Fit

WWE superstar Lana is back on television screens as part of the Total Divas reality show. Here's a closer look at how the "Ravishing Russian" stays in amazing shape to compete at the highest level once setting foot in the squared circle. 

1. Challenge Yourself

When you want to be the best, you must train like the best.

"I have a set program. I actually work with John Cena's trainer, Rob MacIntyre. He trains Nikki Bella, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Rusev. I started (with Rob) around six months ago because I really want to challenge myself and workout harder," says Lana. 

2. Eating Clean Pays Off

Since Lana is constantly travelling, she knows more than most about how difficult it can be to eat clean on a busy schedule, but she has that all wrapped up. "There are a couple of places where I order pre-prepared meals, and I can travel around with them in a cooler," says the fit superstar. "That's the easiest option for me and it's generally how I eat." With pre-prepared meals you have an easy to manage breakdown of your macro intake, and the convenience helps fend off fast food temptations. 

3. Everything in Moderation

Lana is very disciplined where her nutrition is concerned, but she also has a balanced approach to eating.

"I believe in moderation," she says. "If you really want a cookie, have one...or have half a cookie. Or if you really want some ice cream, have some...but just have the one scoop. It's more important to have a healthy lifestyle than it is to be on a diet."

4. Lift Heavy

It's a myth that girls become muscle-bound the first time they pick up a barbell. Since joining WWE, Lana has steadily progressed her lifting and enjoys a heavy workout.

"The funny thing is that before I joined WWE," she says, "I was a professional dancer my whole life, I would do yoga and cardio, but when they showed me a barbell squat I was like 'What is this?', but it has changed my life. I feel like I need to lift heavy to prepare to be a wrestler. For the last four years I have been doing squats, snatches, and deadlifts, and I love it."

5. Mix It Up

Varied workouts are a great way to keep the body guessing, and break the monotony of constant training. Lana mixes things up with a variety of different types of sessions.

"I do around four days of heavy lifting (per week), I also do full-body cross training, and cardio two to three days a week," she says. "Then maybe some circuits, and I always try to get at least two days of hot yoga in as well."

6. Be Ambitious

Considering her competition in WWE, and the recent championship successes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss, Lana has a big hill to climb, but she is focused on her goals. Although she has not competed on the big stage since WrestleMania 32, it was recently announced that Lana will be heading to SmackDown Live.

"I'm definitely looking forward to wrestling again," she admits. "I've been going down (and training) at NXT a lot. I've been doing shows there. I love wrestling, it's my passion, and I'm going after that Women's Championship!"

7. Have Fun

Whether it's having a wedding cake pushed in her face on WWE RAW, or those verbal altercations with "The Rock," Lana knows how to have fun while being focused on her goals. Enjoying your fitness lifestyle is the key to consistency.

You can see more of Lana on Total Divas, featuring her wedding ceremony to fellow WWE superstar Rusev, along with the usual backstage gossip, fights, and eventual reconciliations. Total Divas is currently airing around the world in countries including the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. 

