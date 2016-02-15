The 14-Day Clean-Eating Plan

Shutterstock

Here's the goof-proof way to eat clean at every meal for two weeks straight.

Day 1

Breakfast

1/2 cup old-fashioned quick oats prepared with water; 1 whole egg scrambled with 3/4 cup egg whites; 1/2 cup berries

Snack

1 medium apple and 1 tbsp natural nut butter (such as peanut or almond)

Lunch

4 oz grilled chicken breast and 2 tbsp sliced avocado over a medium salad with 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar; 1 slice of toasted sprouted-grain bread (like Ezekiel)

Snack

1/2 cup 1% low-sodium cottage cheese; 10 almonds

Dinner

4 oz 99% fat-free ground turkey burger served with 2–3 cups steamed broccoli or other green vegetable and 1 small sweet potato; drizzle with 2 tsp coconut oil

Snack

1 scoop vanilla whey/casein powder blended with ice plus 1 tbsp powdered peanut butter (add instant decaf coffee and/or cinnamon if desired)

Daily total: 1,540 Calories, 150g protein, 125g carbs, 42g fat

Day 2

Breakfast

2 whole-grain waffles; 4–5 scrambled egg whites; 1 tbsp natural crunchy almond butter; 1/2 cup sliced strawberries or similar fruit

Snack

8 oz non-fat Greek yogurt plus 1/2 cup of sliced melon

Lunch

Low-carb wrap made with 3 oz sliced turkey or chicken breast; 1 tbsp Dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, and 2 tbsp avocado

Snack

1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder blended with 1/2 cup berries and 1 cup almond milk

Dinner

Large salad made with 4 oz grilled flank steak and seasoned with balsamic vinegar, tossed with 1 tbsp grated parmesan cheese and 1 cup whole-grain pasta

Snack

1 medium apple; 10 almonds; 1 cup herbal tea

Daily total: 1,623 Calories, 132g protein, 178g carbs, 40g fat

Day 3

Breakfast

2 slices whole-grain bread; 1/2 cup 1% low-sodium cottage cheese; 1/2 small avocado; 1/2 cup cantaloupe

Snack

1/3 cup old-fashioned quick oats mixed with 1 scoop vanilla whey protein combined with hot water, then topped with 1 tbsp almond butter

Lunch

4 oz tuna in water, mixed with 1 tbsp Dijon mustard over romaine lettuce with 4 grape tomatoes, 1/2 bell pepper, 1/8 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup dried cranberries; 1 slice sprouted bread (like Ezekiel)

Snack

Whole-grain flourless cinnamon raisin English muffin (such as Ezekiel) topped with 2 tbsp low-fat cream cheese and 1/2 cup berries

Dinner

4 oz grilled salmon; kale sautéed with garlic, sea salt, and olive oil; 1/2 cup brown rice

Snack

Salad with a rainbow of vegetables made with 5 hard-boiled egg whites, 2 tbsp avocado, sliced celery, and salt-free seasoning; cup of herbal tea

Daily total: 1,889 Calories, 149g protein, 190g carbs, 52g fat

Day 4

Breakfast

8 oz plain non-fat Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup sliced fresh fruit and 1/8 cup chopped walnuts

Snack

8 oz plain non-fat Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup of sliced melon

Lunch

Protein shake made with 1 scoop chocolate whey protein mixed with 1 cup almond milk

Snack

1 small apple; 1/4 cup unsalted mixed nuts

Dinner

2 oz cooked chicken breast with 1/2 cup black beans, 1/2 cup brown rice, and 1 cup bell pepper, plus 2 cups romaine lettuce

Snack

1 small apple with 1 tbsp natural almond or peanut butter

Daily total: 1,532 Calories, 107g protein, 145g carbs, 50g fat

Day 5

Breakfast

Omelet made with 1 whole egg, 4 egg whites, chopped bell pepper, tomatoes, spinach, and onion plus 1/4 cup low-fat cheese and salt-free seasoning; 1 slice whole-grain toast

Snack

1/2 flour-free English muffin (such as Ezekiel) topped with 1/2 cup 1% low-sodium cottage cheese and 1/2 cup fresh pineapple

Lunch

4 oz 99% fat-free ground turkey crumbled over salad greens plus 1/2 small sliced avocado and 2 slices of organic lean turkey bacon; served with 1/4 cup low-sodium salsa and 15 baked tortilla chips

Snack

Protein shake made with 1 scoop whey protein powder mixed with water, 1 tbsp almond butter, and 1/2 banana; blend with ice

Dinner

5 oz baked or grilled white fish (cod, haddock, bass) over 1/2 cup long-grain rice, served with Brussels sprouts sautéed with coconut oil, sea salt, and garlic

Snack

3 oz grilled chicken with 2 tbsp avocado and sliced cucumber

Daily total: 1,905 Calories, 174g protein, 128g carbs, 60g fat

Day 6

Breakfast

1/2 cup old-fashioned quick oats and 1 scoop vanilla whey protein, mixed with hot water and topped with 1/8 cup crushed walnuts or almonds, and 1/2 cup berries

Snack

6 oz plain non-fat Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup fresh raspberries flavored with cinnamon, and 1/4 cup toasted almond slivers

Lunch

4 oz bison burger in a small whole-wheat pita, served with lettuce, tomato, and mustard; 15 baked potato chips

Snack

Low-carb protein bar (about 200–250 calories)

Dinner

3 oz cooked lean grass-fed beef with 1/2 cup brown rice over a bed of romaine lettuce with 1/4 cup low-fat cheese, flavored with garlic, onion, and 1/4 cup spicy salsa

Snack

Smoothie made with whey or casein protein powder blended with 1 tbsp powdered peanut butter, cinnamon, and ice

Daily total: 1,621 Calories, 161g protein, 152g carbs, 50g fat

Day 7

Breakfast

1 cup whole-grain cereal, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or 1% milk; 1/2 cup blueberries

Snack

1/2 grapefruit with 10 toasted almonds

Lunch

1 whole egg plus 3/4 cup egg whites, scrambled with low-fat cheese, spinach, and tomato, wrapped in medium-size low-carb tortilla; 1/4 cup salsa, if desired

Snack

15 brown-rice crackers with sliced bell pepper and 1/4 cup white-bean hummus

Dinner

4 oz grilled chicken with grilled zucchini, eggplant, onions, garlic, and tomatoes; served over 1 cup whole-wheat pasta with black or red pepper and 1–2 tbsp grated cheese for flavor

Snack

1 small sliced apple with 1 tbsp soy nut butter

Daily total: 1,974 Calories, 127g protein, 198g carbs, 62g fat

