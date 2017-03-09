6 Key Nutrients Every Active Woman Needs

Moya McAllistar

Star Nutrient: Iron

Iron helps form hemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, as well as myoglobin, a similar compound found in heart and muscle tissue that provides the extra oxygen you need to work out. Iron is also necessary to make connective tissue and some hormones and for a strong immune system.

Key Sources: Lean red meat, white beans, tofu, fortified breads, cereal, spinach

How Much: 18mg/day

Stir-Fry Beef & Broccoli

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

1⁄4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp rice-wine vinegar

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp honey

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced (or 2 tsp prepared minced garlic)

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

16 oz. boneless top-round steak, trimmed of fat and sliced into 1⁄4-inch-by-1-inch pieces

1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp canola oil

2 cups cooked chopped broccoli florets

1 large yellow bell pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice-wine vinegar, tomato paste, honey, garlic, and ginger until well combined. Set aside.

2. Season steak with black pepper. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a wok or large skillet. Add steak and stir-fry for 5 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to medium and add soy sauce mixture. Toss to coat beef completely. Add broccoli and bell pepper and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 356, Fat: 11g, Saturated fat: 3g, Carbs: 18g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 46g, Iron: 5mg

