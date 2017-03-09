6 Key Nutrients Every Active Woman Needs

Moya McAllister
Star Nutrient: Potassium
This mineral balances sodium to prevent bloating and promote normal blood pressure, as well as prevents calcium loss from bones. It’s also key for nerve cell function and muscle contraction and for storing energy in muscles for later use.
Key Sources: Seafood, meat, dairy, sweet potato, butternut squash, broccoli, cauliflower, avocado, banana
How Much: 4,700mg/day
Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
- 2 cups riced cauliflower
- ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 8 oz sliced white button or baby bella mushrooms
- ½ cup chopped roasted red bell pepper
- 4 oz crumbled goat cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.
2. To rice the cauliflower, place florets in a food processor and roughly chop.
3. Place cauliflower, mozzarella, eggs, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl and stir to combine. Spoon the cauliflower mixture into 3 4-inch-diameter circles on baking sheet, forming into 3 flat rounds. Bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain.
5. In a medium bowl, combine mushrooms, red pepper, and goat cheese.
6. Place toppings on each crust and return to oven. Bake for 5 minutes.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 370, Fat: 23g, Saturated fat: 12g, Carbs: 20g, Fiber: 7g, Protein: 28g, Potassium: 1,193mg
