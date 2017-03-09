Nutrition

6 Key Nutrients Every Active Woman Needs

Boost your health with these key ingredients

Tasty Meals To Maximize Your Health

You try to eat clean and follow a balanced diet, but, hey, nobody’s perfect! And even fit women are frequently missing out on some of the most important nutrients we need to support our bodies through training and recovery and to stay strong and healthy. In fact, the most recent dietary guidelines for Americans have identified six key nutrients that are frequently underconsumed even in some of the most well-rounded diets. The recipes on the following pages offer up delicious ideas of how to get more of these nutrients into your diet starting today! 

Iron: Stir-Fry Beef & Broccoli

Star Nutrient: Iron

Iron helps form hemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, as well as myoglobin, a similar compound found in heart and muscle tissue that provides the extra oxygen you need to work out. Iron is also necessary to make connective tissue and some hormones and for a strong immune system.

Key Sources: Lean red meat, white beans, tofu, fortified breads, cereal, spinach

How Much: 18mg/day 

Stir-Fry Beef & Broccoli

Servings: 3 

Ingredients: 

  • 1⁄4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp rice-wine  vinegar 
  • 2  tbsp tomato paste  
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced (or 2 tsp prepared minced garlic)
  • 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 16 oz. boneless top-round steak, trimmed of fat and sliced into 1⁄4-inch-by-1-inch pieces
  • 1⁄4 tsp freshly ground  black pepper    
  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • 2 cups cooked chopped  broccoli florets  
  • 1 large yellow bell  pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces 

 Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice-wine vinegar, tomato paste, honey, garlic, and ginger until well combined. Set aside.

2. Season steak with black pepper. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a wok or large skillet. Add steak and stir-fry for 5 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to medium and add soy sauce mixture. Toss to coat beef completely. Add broccoli and bell pepper and stir-fry for 2 minutes. 

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 356, Fat: 11g, Saturated fat: 3g, Carbs: 18g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 46g, Iron: 5mg

Potassium: Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza
Moya McAllister

Star Nutrient: Potassium

This mineral balances sodium to prevent bloating and promote normal blood pressure, as well as prevents calcium loss from bones. It’s also key for nerve cell function and muscle contraction and for storing energy in muscles for later use.

Key Sources: Seafood, meat, dairy, sweet potato, butternut squash, broccoli, cauliflower, avocado, banana

How Much: 4,700mg/day 

Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups riced cauliflower
  • ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 8 oz sliced white button or baby bella mushrooms 
  • ½ cup chopped roasted red bell pepper
  •  4 oz crumbled goat cheese

Directions: 

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. 

2. To rice the cauliflower, place florets in a food processor and roughly chop. 

3. Place cauliflower, mozzarella, eggs, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl and stir to combine. Spoon the cauliflower mixture into 3 4-inch-diameter circles on baking sheet, forming into 3 flat rounds. Bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain. 

5. In a medium bowl, combine mushrooms, red pepper, and goat cheese. 

6. Place toppings on each crust and return to oven. Bake for 5 minutes.  

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 370, Fat: 23g, Saturated fat: 12g, Carbs: 20g, Fiber: 7g, Protein: 28g, Potassium: 1,193mg

Calcium: Chocolate Almond Smoothie Bowl

Chocolate Almond Smoothie Bowl
Moya McAllister

Star Nutrient: Calcium 

Well-known for strengthening the skeleton, calcium is also critical for proper function of every cell, especially those in your skeletal muscles and heart.  

Key sources: Milk, yogurt, cheese, fortified soy beverages, and tofu with calcium sulfate; dark leafy greens such as spinach, kale, broccoli

How much: 1,000mg/day 

Chocolate Almond Smoothie Bowl

Servings: 1

Ingredients: 

  • ½ medium ripe frozen banana, sliced 
  • ¾ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp natural almond butter
  • 2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder 
  • ½ tsp pure vanilla extract​

Toppings:

  • 1 tbsp unsweetened coconut 
  • ½ medium ripe banana, sliced
  • 2 tbsp slivered almonds 

Directions:

1. Place frozen banana slices, yogurt, almond butter, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract in a blender or food processor. Blend on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth. 

2. Pour into a bowl. Arrange toppings on top. 

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 398, Fat: 18g, Saturated fat: 5g, Carbs: 34g, Fiber: 6g, Protein: 23g, Calcium: 290mg 

Fiber: Chopped Greek Salad Bowl With Chicken

Chopped Salad With Chicken
Moya McAllister

Star Nutrient: Fiber

Dietary fiber helps you feel fuller for longer, helps steady blood-glucose levels so your energy is on a more even keel, and keeps blood cholesterol in check.

Key sources: Whole grains, fruit like pears, vegetables, almonds, chickpeas

How much: 25g/day

Chopped Greek Salad Bowl With Chicken 

Servings: 1

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper 
  • Pinch dried oregano
  • ½ cup cooked freekeh
  • ¼ cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed 
  • 4 oz chopped cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • ¼ cup chopped peeled cucumber
  • 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 5 large olives
  • 2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese 

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and oregano. Set aside.

2. Place freekeh in a bowl and top with beans, chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, and olives. Top with dressing and feta cheese. 

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 555, Fat: 26g, Saturated fat: 5g, Carbs: 36g, Fiber: 10g, Protein: 47g

Vitamin D: Baked Honey-Orange Salmon Fillet

Baked Honey-Orange Salmon
Moya McAllister

Star Nutrient: Vitamin D

Your body relies on D to absorb calcium and regulate its flow in bones and the bloodstream, helping keep your heartbeat regular and your muscles moving.

Key sources: Fortified foods such as milk, soy, yogurt; salmon, tuna, eggs

How much: 600 IU/day 

Baked Honey-Orange Salmon Fillet

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp honey 
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 2 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tsp prepared minced garlic 
  • 1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
  • ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 oz Atlantic salmon fillet 

Directions: 

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 

2. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, orange juice, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and black pepper. 

3. Place salmon skin-side down in a shallow baking dish. Top with honey mixture. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 333, Fat: 15g, Saturated fat: 3g, Carbs: 25g, Fiber: 0g, Protein: 24g, Vitamin D: 447 IU 

Folate: Tropical Overnight Oats Parfait

Overnight Oats Parfait
Moya McAllister

Tropical Overnight Oats Parfait

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  •  ⅔ cup uncooked old-fashioned oats
  •  1 tbsp honey or pure maple syrup
  •  1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  •  1½ cups plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  •  1 kiwi, peeled and cubed
  •  ¼ cup canned crushed pineapple, drained
  •   2 tbsp toasted flaked unsweetened coconut

Directions: 1. In a small bowl, combine oats, honey, vanilla, and yogurt.

2. In another small bowl, combine kiwi and pineapple. 

3. Starting with the oat mixture, layer oat and fruit mixtures in 2 half-pint mason jars. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Top with coconut just before serving. 

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 346, Fat: 11g, Saturated fat: 8g, Carbs: 36g, Fiber: 6g, Protein: 21g, Folate: 19mcg

