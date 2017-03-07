8 Foods To Satisfy Your Carb Cravings

Shutterstock

Eating protein all the time is great for muscle building, but sometimes you just need carbs. As a matter of fact, the International Society of Sport Nutrition recommends that exercising individuals eat 1.4 to 2 grams per kilogram of protein and 5 to 10 grams per kilograms of carbs per day. For a 185-pound male, that’s about 168 grams of protein (on the high-end) or 672 calories of protein per day and 420 grams or 1681 calories or carbs per day (on the low end).

In order to build your best physique, your body needs and craves some good old-fashioned carbs. Rather than completely derail your training diet, opt for these low-calorie, fiber-filled options that will satisfy your carb craving without weighing you down.

SEE ALSO: The Beginner Bodybuilder’s One Month Meal Plan