Keep Your Diet on Track When Working Nights

"Have a plan,” says Molly Morgan, R.D., author of Drink Your Way to Gut Health. “That way, even when you’re tired and hungry, you will be more likely to stick with it.” Write down what you are going to have for meals before the week begins and stock up on those foods. “These habits will keep your eating more balanced, even on a crazy schedule.” When you have time, prep healthy food so it’s ready when you walk in the door. Make larger portions of soups, grilled chicken, or chopped veggies. “Then, when you’re tired and starving, you’re all set.” For more ideas check out the Hers meal-prep hub here.

