20 Minute Time-Saver Workout: Legs and Abs Blast

WORKOUT BY: Gennifer Strobo, IFBB Pro and Cofounder of Bombshell Fitness
Complete 1 set of each exercise in the superset. Once all sets are completed for the superset, rest 1 min., then begin the next superset of same combo 4 times through. You can use only body weight or add weight. This is a great hotel room workout.
1. Squat 4x15
- Superset with Walking Lunge 4x15 (each leg)
2. Split Squat with back leg on chair or bench 4x10 (each leg)
- Superset with Single-leg Stiff-leg Deadlift 4x10 (each leg)
3. Jump Squats 4x20
- Superset with Squat Hold 4x30 sec.
4. Stepups using a chair or bench 4x10 (each leg)
- Superset with Skater Lunge with 3 pulses 4x10 (each side)
5. Sumo Squat (legs wide and lower straight down) 4x25
- Superset with Glute-Hamstring Bridge 4x15
6. Plank Hold 4x60 sec.
6. Mountain Climber 4x20 (each leg)
8. Upper Crunch 4x50
