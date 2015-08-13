50 Cent's Fine-Tuned Workout Routine

The following is an example of what a typical workout looks like for 50 Cent. It was designed by 50’s long-time trainer and M&F adviser, Jay Cardiello (cardiellofitness.com). “One of the biggest things for him is he needs to be able to run around with a microphone and perform for two-plus hours,” Cardiello says. “I don’t think most people realize how draining that is.” To build cardiovascular endurance while continuing to build the shape 50 wants, Cardiello uses a lot of supersets; for example, 10 pushups after every set of bench press.

Make it Work

Sometimes, cardio activities like heavy bag work or battling ropes can play a bigger role than weights in 50 Cent’s workout. “It needs to be very adaptable,” says Cardiello. “In some of the cities where he tours overseas, there might not be a gym, or it’s just a treadmill. Whatever he’s got, he finds a way to make it work.”

Dips

After two chest supersets to start his workout, 50 gives his pecs a break by working other parts of his body, but by the end of the workout, he’s back at it with four sets of 15 dips. When 50’s hotel gym is lack-ing, trainer Jay Cardiello says 50 will get creative. “He’ll do pushups with his hands on pillows.”

Leg Raise

To work his core from all angles, 50 raises his legs for an equal number of reps on each side, on top of doing reps straight down the middle. When he starts to fail, he does knee raises rather than just ending the set.

Control

On any standing upper-body exercise, control is especially key. Bracing your abs before a move like a lateral raise, as 50 is doing here, doesn’t just protect your spine, it also gives your abs some extra work and will help make your six-pack pop.