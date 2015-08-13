Workout Routines

50 Cent's Fine-Tuned Workout Routine

The hip-hop mogul stays in great shape with these total-body moves.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
50-cent-db-raise
Duration 45 min
Exercises 7
Equipment Yes

The following is an example of what a typical workout looks like for 50 Cent. It was designed by 50’s long-time trainer and M&F adviser, Jay Cardiello (cardiellofitness.com). “One of the biggest things for him is he needs to be able to run around with a microphone and perform for two-plus hours,” Cardiello says. “I don’t think most people realize how draining that is.” To build cardiovascular endurance while continuing to build the shape 50 wants, Cardiello uses a lot of supersets; for example, 10 pushups after every set of bench press. 

SEE ALSO >>> NEVER GONNA STOP: 50 CENT IS IN FOR THE LONG HAUL

Make it Work

Sometimes, cardio activities like heavy bag work or battling ropes can play a bigger role than weights in 50 Cent’s workout. “It needs to be very adaptable,” says Cardiello. “In some of the cities where he tours overseas, there might not be a gym, or it’s just a treadmill. Whatever he’s got, he finds a way to make it work.”

Dips

After two chest supersets to start his workout, 50 gives his pecs a break by working other parts of his body, but by the end of the workout, he’s back at it with four sets of 15 dips. When 50’s hotel gym is lack-ing, trainer Jay Cardiello says 50 will get creative. “He’ll do pushups with his hands on pillows.”

Leg Raise

To work his core from all angles, 50 raises his legs for an equal number of reps on each side, on top of doing reps straight down the middle. When he starts to fail, he does knee raises rather than just ending the set.

Control

On any standing upper-body exercise, control is especially key. Bracing your abs before a move like a lateral raise, as 50 is doing here, doesn’t just protect your spine, it also gives your abs some extra work and will help make your six-pack pop.

Exercise 1A

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12,10,10,8 reps
-- rest
*Superset with pushup.

Exercise 1B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 2A

Warrior Fit Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Superset with pushup.

Exercise 2B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 3

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
3 sets
2 min reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 4

Heavy Bag
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
3 min reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 6

Leg Raise
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
30 sec rest
*Do 10 reps straight on, 10 reps with a twist to the right, and 10 reps with a twist to the left.
Topics:
Comments