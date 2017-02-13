It's Time to Get Into Rock Hard Shape

The premise of the Rock Hard Challenge is simple — we provide training and nutritional roadmaps that allow you to transform your body in eight weeks. What happens next is up to you.

But, to give you an extra push in the right direction, Muscle & Fitness teamed up with Hi-Tech to bring back the Rock Hard Challenge transformation contest for 2017.





The winner with the most dramatic transformation will win a Hi-Tech prize package valued over $500, a pair of Beats By Dre® Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones AND be featured on MuscleandFitness.com.

Sign up before March 1st for a special reward for entering—a coupon code from SameDaySupplements for 15% off Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals product and a free Hi-Tech t-shirt with purchase for the first 100 orders.*

HERE’S HOW TO ENTER:

1. Create a profile and complete our entry form in its entirety.

2. Upload your two “before” images.

Include one full-body photo from the front and one full-body photo from the back.

Males should wear shorts or posing trunks; Women should wear shorts and a sports bra, or two-piece swimsuit.

Images should show entrant holding the March 2017 issue of Muscle & Fitness or a newspaper dated between February 15 and March 15, 2017.

3. Submit your profile.

Entries must be completed by 11:59pm, March 15, 2017.

FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES, CLICK HERE.





AFTER YOU ENTER:

1. Follow the Rock Hard Challenge which can be found in the March and April issues of Muscle & Fitness, or here at www.muscleandfitness.com/RHC2017 starting March 1st.

2. Check back starting May 1st to submit your “after” photos and show off your transformation!



CHECK BACK MARCH 1ST FOR PART 1 OF THE ROCK HARD CHALLENGE, INCLUDING THE MONTH 1 WORKOUT, NUTRITION AND SUPPLEMENT PLAN.

*Coupon codes will be emailed to all eligible entrants on 3/2/17.