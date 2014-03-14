10 Training Tips for Gaining Lean Muscle

Just because you should focus on the big lifts doesn't mean that there's no room in your program for isolation movements like biceps curls or calf raises. These exercises allow you to add volume to your program (another key component in building muscle) and bring up lagging body parts. And since you can’t overload them with the same weight you can in a squat or deadlift, they are not as taxing on your nervous system so you’ll be able to recover from them much more quickly.