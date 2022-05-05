Nutrition is just as important to bodybuilding as training is, if not more so. A popular topic of discussion in fitness circles is which diet would be best for competitors. Some argue that traditional methods are best, while others are advocates for plant-based diets. IFBB Bikini Pro Breana Wigley and IFBB Pro Women’s Bodybuilder Asha Hadley are both firmly positioned in the plant-based camp, and they shared why on Femme Flex Friday with hosts Alina Popa and Lenda Murray.

“When you have an athlete, competitor, or client that wants to go the plant-based route, vegan versus vegetarian, there’s a whole spectrum there, you really have to be knowledgable and flexible to work with that athlete,” said Hadley. “So, when you have somebody that wants to go plant based versus you know, including animal products, you really have to be able to count the macros and work with them to make sure they’re getting the quality protein and enough protein with those protein sources.”

Wigley herself uses a plant-based diet when she prepares for competitions. She actually earned her pro card by following such a program. She made the decision to switch to a complete vegan plan with eight weeks to go before a contest.

“I had to find protein sources that worked and we were successful and earned my pro card and I was like, you know, I’m gonna keep going and I competed, you know, two following years. You know, and completely plant-based diet after that,” she told Popa. Once Breana Wigley found quality protein sources such as quinoa, lentils, and peas, she felt great benefits from giving up meat and dairy.

“I was able to eat a lot more because I was eating like a lot of variety of vegetables, and plant options, zucchini squash, like filling up my bowls with kale and spinach, all the things. So, that gave me natural energy to burn and I was able to hit my goals as far as like during prep really easily, even to the point where my coach said, ‘okay, we’re gonna give you more food, like, we gotta you gotta keep eating because you’re burning through, you know, everything. ‘”

Both athlete dive deeper into the benefits of focusing on plant-based food sources in this interview. Go to www.wingsofstrength.com to see this and all episodes of Femme Flex Friday. New shows air every Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time.