Dr Pierre Nel is an oncologist by day, but when it comes to staying in shape, the man that music fans simply call “Nelven” prescribes a large dose of “Iron Therapy.” M&F made an appointment with the singing doctor to learn more about his approach to building body and mind, and we still can’t get his new song; ‘Melody’ out of our heads.

Nelven was born in a town in South Africa called Tzaneen before moving to the bright lights of Pretoria. Here, as a doctor, he looks after cancer patients by day. “It requires a lot of heart in order to break bad news in a way that really comes across as caring and not just clinical,” he explains. “But the good news is that it’s also very rewarding. When you do have victories, it’s worth it.” No doubt, his day job requires exactness and logic, but there’s another side to Nelven that helps him let of steam in the P.M. “Music is definitely my creative outlet,” he says. “I think it’s very important to be aware of your own mental health. Performing music and keeping fit in the gym are the two places where I’m able to deflect and just grab myself again.”

Indeed, music and muscle are inextricably linked for Nelven. His eclectic workout playlist ranges from Green Day, One Republic, Benson Boone, and Thirty Seconds to Mars through to the Disney classic and Miley Cyrus. “So, I decided I wanted to write this relatable heartbreak punk rock anthem, but also keep it sort of a punk-pop situation,” he tells M&F. “That’s how Melody was born.” Melody, streaming now, is the tale of missing a girlfriend who has upped and left him, but the medical musician says that missing the gym is not an option. Instead, he’s on a full prescription of “Iron Therapy.”

Nelven Prescribes ‘Iron Therapy’ for Keeping a Fit Body and Mind

The doctor explains that staying healthy should be a habit practiced long in advance of physical exertion. “Focus on fluid intake and making sure that you get enough sleep for recovery,” he suggests. The budding star also plans the intensity of his workouts based on regularly checking in with himself or “Listening to my own capacity,” as he explains it. “When I feel like this is maybe a four-weekday gym period, I actually listen to my body when it comes to that,” he explains. “And I’ve only seen growth from those periods of slowing down a bit. I think it’s great to use your active periods to build that momentum, but you must also be lenient to then allow that momentum to settle into muscle growth.”

In the gym, Nelven splits his workouts into distinct sessions. He takes a day for legs, shoulders, chest and triceps, back and biceps, and then another day solely focused on back. But with every session, the singer builds in some core work to help make those abs pop. “Even though abs are made in the kitchen, you do need to train them in order for them to stand out and be well-defined,” he explains. “And then I’ll spend my fifth or sixth day, doubling up on one of the previous sessions. It all depends. When I look at myself in the mirror, what area do I want to see some more growth in? That tends to be either a second leg day, or a second chest day.”

Because of his busy week as a doctor, Nelven says that he reserves those doubling up days for the weekend. “Great for taking some extra time and working on the finer muscle movements,” he notes. “And I’ve seen that doubling up on a certain muscle group really booms the growth, especially since you take the time to focus on the muscle itself and the different areas of it.”

Nelven Takes a ‘Fatigue then feed’ Approach to Building Muscle

The buff doctor explains that with compound movements such as the bench press, he likes to go heavy for four sets, and aims for eight to 10 reps, but is more than happy to fail at six. “My slogan is ‘fatigue them, then feed them,’” he explains, noting that he was a “skinny guy” with low confidence before discovering resistance training. “Aiming for failure is a good thing, especially in the gym,” he notes. “And it says so much about your endurance and your mental strength to be able to push yourself to the point of absolute failure.”

When it comes to feeding those fatigued muscles, the muscle-bound medial professional likes to take amino acids before a workout so that they are in abundance in his bloodstream. He then pounds a high protein meal post-workout. “I tend to have a lot of clean protein. I eat a lot of chicken breasts and it’s actually quite easy to meet your macros and still have low-calorie meals. I’m currently just in a slight calorie deficit but eating high protein, and I’m seeing beautiful growth,” he shares.

While Nelven’s muscle continue to grow, his Spotify and YouTube channels are also drawing positive comments from those who are early to the party; discovering this rising star. Fortunately, his warrior-like work ethic as an oncologist, and his lifechanging love of the gym have prepared him well should fame and fortune follow. “Working out has changed my perspective on life,” he tells M&F. “It’s changed my perspective of myself, and I realize it’s not difficult: You just need to put in some time. Every single person has the potential to have the confidence that I have now.”

