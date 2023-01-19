Dan Schaefer, Phd, a former Florida State University strength and speed coach, was hired by Gatorade to oversee the training program overhaul for the brand’s new Gx app. The concept was simple, in theory: create pro-athlete-inspired workouts — i.e., how Serena Williams, DK Metcalf, or Jayson Tatum would train — and then use input from the Gx athlete to create personalized training programs that pair with nutrition recommendations from the scientists at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

Dr. Schaefer and the GSSI teams spent years collaborating to launch the Gx app — a free tool meant to help athletes of all skill levels gain access to knowledge and elite training.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.