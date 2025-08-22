John Cena is winding down one of the greatest WWE careers of all-time, and is set to star in the second series of his highly successful series, Peacemaker, but despite his superstar status, the gifted grappler has explained why comments around his hair caused him to get a hair transplant.

WWE fans are loving the few remaining months of John Cena in a wrestling ring, but the “You Can’t See Me Star” has vowed that 2025 will definitely be his last hurrah. “Age plays a factor,” he recently told People magazine. “I’m not as strong or as fast as I used to be. I made a promise when I started gaining some notoriety that when I’m a step slower, I will go, because there will be kids just as hungry as I was who have earned a shot to see if they can make it.” Despite those insecurities around his age, Cena has taken fans on wild ride during an epic retirement tour, including his first turn as a bad guy, a record-breaking seventeenth world title, and an exceptional match with Cody Rhodes as SummerSlam. Still, there’s been one aspect of his last run with WWE that forced him to look himself in the mirror.

Why Did John Cena Get Hair Transplant Surgery

“As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light,” he told People. “I saw their signs, that said, ‘The bald John Cena,’” he adds. “They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 (men) suffer from thinning or baldness.”

Cena is certainly not alone, and hair loss can affect people in their youth, too. Jimmy Presenell, who shot to fame on Netflix’s Love is Blind, opened up about having a hair transplant at just 29, while bodybuilding icon Hadi Choopan has also revealed he underwent a hair transplant procedure last year. With more men bravely opening up about their experiences, the stigma surrounding hair loss is being fought head-on.

So, how does super Cena feel with his revitalized head of hair? “It completely changed the course of my life,” he told People, explaining that he has regained his confidence both in the ring and in front of the movie cameras, which is just as well, because he still has a few big wrestling matches to win before he hangs up his jorts, and Peacemaker season 2 premiers August 21 on HBO Max.