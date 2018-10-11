'Bigger' Star Tyler Hoechlin on Becoming Joe Weider

There are three key components to becoming the father of bodybuilding himself, Joe Weider—a killer physique, a healthy dose of ambition and gall, and that distinct accent (not to mention a badass wife and business partner like Betty Weider). Tyler Hoechlin talks about how he transformed himself, physically and mentally, to play Joe in the new film Bigger, driving his brother crazy trying to nail Joe's distinct dialect, and the one crazy thing he'd do if he had the Master Blaster's chutzpah.

