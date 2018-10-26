Dolph Lundgren on Becoming Ivan Drago (Again)

Rocky IV villain Dolph Lundgren reprises his role as the infamous Ivan Drago in the newest Rocky spinoff, Creed II. He talks about stepping back into Drago’s trunks over 30 years later to play an older, wiser, and more angsty version of Rocky Balboa’s arch nemesis.

Catch Lundgren as Ivan Drago, alongside Florian Munteanu as his son Viktor in Creed II, in theaters November 21. And watch what Lundgren had to say about teaming up again with his friend and five-time costar Sylvester Stallone.

Check out the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness featuring Dolph Lundgren on the cover.