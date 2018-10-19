Dolph Lundgren Talks About Reuniting With Sylvester Stallone for "Creed 2"

Over their 30 years of friendship, Dolph Lundgren has co-starred with Sylvester Stallone several times. He teamed up with Sly for the fifth time for Creed II, also starring Florian Munteanu as his son Viktor Drago. Lundgren talks about squaring off with his longtime friend for the first time since Ivan Drago and Rocky Balboa first came to blows in Rocky IV in 1985.

