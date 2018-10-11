Kevin Durand Brings Weider Brothers Rival Bill Hauk to Life in ‘Bigger’

Fitness magnate Bill Hauk was notoriously anti-Semitic, which made for an additional layer of drama when two Jewish brothers from Montreal began to encroach on his territory. In Bigger, the biopic of Joe Weider, Kevin Durand stars as Hauk, who is actually based on several characters that he describes as "a plateful to play." See what else Durand had to say about filling the role of the Weiders' archnemesis.

