Max Martini on the Inspirational Story of Joe Weider

Jerry George may have started out working for Joe and Ben Weider's biggest rival Bill Hauk, but it wasn't long before he flipped loyalties to the Weider brothers. Max Martini brings George to life in the new film Bigger, also starring Tyler Hoechlin as Joe Weider himself and Julianne Hough as his wife and business partner, Betty. Here, Martini talks about what drew him to the film and his absolute favorite exercise (hint: we 100 percent approve of his pick).

