The 11 Toughest Guys in Hollywood History

1. Bruce Lee

At only 5'7" and 135 pounds, Bruce Lee is certainly the smallest guy who made our list of the toughest of the tough, but that didn’t stop him from headlining it. Simply put, he had it all: the shredded physique, the lighting-fast martial arts movements, and the mental fortitude to top it all.

Often facing multiple attackers, Lee had no problem conquering his foes and dismantling all of them with his bare hands, making it look easy in the process. He could send a 300-pound bag flying to the ceiling with just one kick and needed only his famous one-inch punch to put any guy on his ass.



Lee redefined strength and toughness— both mental and physical. Moreover, he brought his spiritual ideology on these topics to the mainstream, turning the mind-muscle connection into something people could truly understand. For that reason alone, his legendary status is secure.