The 12 Best Bodies in WWE History

"Superstar" Billy Graham

Billed Height: 6'4"

Billed Weight: 275 lbs.

He was the men's regret and the ladies' pet. The man of the hour, the one with the power and too sweet to be sour. These are just some of the candid self-assessments Graham offered in interviews to hype matches. His on-camera demeanor—think of a hopped-up hippie who could crush your skull—and trademark feather boas, tie-dye leggings, bleach-blond hair and goatee influenced countless grapplers who came later, including Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura and “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner. Wrestlers also tried to emulate his physique. Graham was an amateur bodybuilder who trained with Arnold at Gold’s in Venice, CA. The first true mass monster of pro wrestling, he legitimately benched nearly 600 pounds, and unquestionably set the standard for the larger physiques that dominated the business in the ’80s. Today, the WWE refers to the wrestlers on its roster as “superstars”—a moniker that has stuck since Graham wore it.