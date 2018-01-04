16 Standout Accomplishments from the Spectacular Career of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a phenomenon and cultural icon since he first shot to WWF fame in 1996. Still one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever, he is now also one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, having once garnered almost $1.5 billion in ticket sales in just one year. He boasts the No.1 celebrity social media presence in the world, his own production company, and a day named after him by the city of Vancouver, B.C.

His long list of major film roles include Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise, demigod Maui in Disney’s Moana, and Hercules in the eponymous film, not to mention Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch and The Scorpion King in the Mummy series. During his wrestling career, "The Rock" was invited to speak at the 2000 Republican Convention, and he attended the DNC the same year. Registered as an independent, he has been touted as a possible presidential candidate for 2024. The world has smelled what "The Rock" is cooking, and it smells damn good.

Let’s take a look at some of the most impressive moments to date in Johnson’s unbelievable career.