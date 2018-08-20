FLORIAN MUNTEANU / INSTAGRAM / @BN_MUNTEANU

7 Instagram Posts Showing ‘Creed II’ Star Florian Munteanu Looking Jacked

The Romanian-German boxer will play Ivan Drago's son.

FLORIAN MUNTEANU / INSTAGRAM / @BN_MUNTEANU
Up-and-comer Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu will fill some big shoes as Ivan Drago's son, Viktor, in the new Creed. He'll have to go toe-to-toe with Michael B. Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Creed, who has a lot to prove against the son of the man who killed his father. Learn more about this burgeoning fitness and boxing star and see why he was perfect for the role. 

We done playin

A post shared by Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu (@bignasty) on

@bignasty / Instagram
@bignasty / Instagram

The 27-year-old Romanian boxer has been cast to play Ivan Drago's son, Viktor, in Creed II, which hits theaters November 21. 

BEASTMODE 💀💪

A post shared by Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu (@bignasty) on

@bignasty / Instagram
@bignasty / Instagram

Sylvester Stallone shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu has been cast as Ivan Drago’s son in ‘CREED 2’ with Dolph Lundgren also set to return as Ivan Drago."

@bignasty / Instagram
@bignasty / Instagram

There were rumors (now confirmed) that Lundgren would reprise his role as Ivan Drago alongside Stallone as Rocky and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis. Brigitte Nielsen even returns as Drago's wife Ludmilla 

Enjoying the good life 😎🤗. #losangeles #venicebeach

A post shared by Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu (@bignasty) on

@bignasty / Instagram
@bignasty / Instagram

Munteanu was born in Romania and raised in Germany and has a Bachelor of Arts in sports, media, and event management from the University of Munich. 

@bignasty / Instagram

He earned the nickname "Big Nasty" for his massive size. He's 6'4" and weighs 245 pounds. 

@bignasty / Instagram

Munteanu has taken the role very seriously, telling fans on his Instagram, “I’ll promise you this…I’ll work my ass of to make this movie unforgettable.”

💪💪

A post shared by Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu (@bignasty) on

@bignasty / Instagram
@bignasty / Instagram

Although he only has one other film credit, appearing in the 2016 German film Bogat, something tells us he's going to absolutely crush it as Viktor Drago. 

Florian Munteanu
