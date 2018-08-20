FLORIAN MUNTEANU / INSTAGRAM / @BN_MUNTEANU
News
7 Instagram Posts Showing ‘Creed II’ Star Florian Munteanu Looking Jacked
The Romanian-German boxer will play Ivan Drago's son.
Up-and-comer Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu will fill some big shoes as Ivan Drago's son, Viktor, in the new Creed. He'll have to go toe-to-toe with Michael B. Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Creed, who has a lot to prove against the son of the man who killed his father. Learn more about this burgeoning fitness and boxing star and see why he was perfect for the role.
