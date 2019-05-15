This 7"2' Bodybuilder Makes Olympia Contenders Look Like Children

There’s a giant among us. He’s been called the "World’s Tallest Bodybuilder," and at 7'2", Dutchman Olivier Richters truly is one massive specimen. Towering above the likes of Hafþór Björnsson and Martyn Ford and weighing in at more than 300 pounds, the 29-year-old has already started to make a name for himself in bodybuilding circles as the owner of a sports food company in the Netherlands. Richters calls himself The Dutch Giant, and he makes everyone around him—including Olympia-caliber bodybuilders—look tiny, as seen you'll see in the Instagram posts below.

Richters (real name Olivier Adjusters) has a story that bears similarities to many in bodybuilding. He was always big (he hit 6'5" at the age of 14), but was a perpetually lanky kid and wanted to define his physique. When he started hitting the gym at 19, it instantly transformed his life—and body. In the past eight years alone, his arms have grown to a circumference of over 21 inches.

To preserve his muscles, Richters eats nearly 6,500 calories per day, including 450 grams of protein. He even sets his alarm for 3 a.m. so he can have a seventh meal. "It's a constant struggle because every two-and-a-half hours you have to get 1,000 calories in just to maintain this size,” he said in a recent interview. “The human body consumes so much energy, and it needs that push from protein."

Richters also spends time in the gym and keeps his routine varied, adding in cardio like boxing and kickboxing when he can. Fortunately for aspiring bodybuilders, he often shares his workout routines on Instagram.

But The Dutch Giant is doing more than lifting weights; he’s also an entrepreneur. In 2013, Richters and his brother, Reinhart Adjusters, started an online market, Muscle Meat, featuring packaged foods specifically targeted to the bodybuilding community. Richters is also an actor and is set to hit the big screen next year in his most high-profile film yet: director Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Great Game. The dude even has his "Hulk Smash" down (video evidence below).

At such a young age, Richters is already a CEO, making gains as an actor, and has crafted one fine-tuned physique. He’s even dreaming of entering the world of wrestling. The Dutch Giant’s journey is one to keep an eye on. Luckily, he’s already giving us many glimpses into his larger-than-life world on Instagram.