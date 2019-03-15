9 Reasons It's Now or Never for the First Women’s WrestleMania Main Event

The Fans Want It

In the days that followed Ronda Rousey’s signing on the dotted line with WWE, fans began to speculate that The Baddest Woman on the Planet was being lined up to main event WrestleMania 35. Chatter from these fans on social media was mostly positive, signaling to WWE that such a match could be a success. In the last couple of months this possibility has become more and more likely, and it is fair to say that the hottest feud in WWE right now is revolving around Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Breaking with tradition and placing women in the main event of WrestleMania is no small move. The storied history of the “Show of Shows” includes moments that are etched in our minds, such as Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant and Steve Austin vs. The Rock. Placing women in the main event, while perfectly reasonable, could be seen by some as a commercial risk and a stretch too far for WWE’s most important show of the year. But, at least as far as the WWE Universe is concerned, a women’s main event is the only way to go this year and we whole-heartedly agree. The female division is on fire, and Becky Lynch is possibly the most loved superstar in the company right now. With Rousey’s history of headlining PPV’s for UFC, and Charlotte and Becky being on top of their game, this match has all the makings for a WrestleMania classic.