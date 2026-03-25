Police have concluded that there will be no legal action taken in the aftermath of a chaotic brawl that saw Hollywood star Alan Ritchson embroiled in a violent altercation with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, after bodycam footage appears to suggest an element of self-defence.

What Happened in the Alan Ritchson Fight?

The incident occurred on March 22, 2026, when initial footage of the incident showed Taylor on the ground, while Ritchson delivered repeated uppercuts. In a statement following the event, the neighbor admitted to pushing the star first, but had said that Ritchson’s repeated speeding and revving was giving him cause to worry about the safety of other residents.

What Did the Bodycam Footage Reveal?

New bodycam footage, from Ritchson’s point of view, shows that right before the altercation, the “War Machine” actor was only doing around 22 miles an hour when Taylor stepped out in front of him and made contact. The footage was shared by TMZ TV and can be seen below:

Why Were No Charges Filed?

TMZ were also able to obtain a statement from the Brentwood Police Department, confirming that no charges are expected against either party. “After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued,” said the authorities. “Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges … With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.”

The video revealed that Taylor had stepped out into the road and pushed Ritchson off his bike, leading to the star getting back to his feet and beating the instigator, who claims to have been unaware that Ritchson was the driver.

The bodycam footage, along with the closing of the case by authorities, can hopefully now allow Ritchson to return to his day job. Here’s hoping that all of his future fights are fictional.